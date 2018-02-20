Report: Sharrif Floyd fighting Vikings over 2017 salary

Posted by Charean Williams on February 20, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
Sharrif Floyd may never play again because of a nerve issue in his right knee that kept him sidelined last season. However, the defensive tackle is fighting the Vikings over his salary for 2017.

The Vikings paid Floyd a $2 million base salary and a $6,450 workout bonus, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Teams can choose how much to pay players on the non-football injury list, which is where the Vikings placed Floyd last season.

Floyd filed a grievance, arguing his knee issues stem from arthroscopic surgery he had to repair his meniscus in 2016 and thus should be classified as a football injury. Floyd would have received his entire $6.76 million salary if he had started on the physically unable to perform list and eventually gone to injured reserve.

The Vikings picked up Floyd’ fifth-year option, with the $6.76 million guaranteed for injury until the start of the 2017 league year. Because Floyd was rehabbing his injury in March, the team wasn’t allowed to release him.

  1. Lmao. Come on Floyd. People don’t just get handed money these days. If a normal guy had a work injury, they would have to fight workman’s comp and likely lose. Just take your 6.76 million and be happy.

  2. You can’t blame Floyd for making a last cash grab as he is likely done. But you also can’t blame the Vikings because Floyd hasn’t played for two years and they have been paying him this whole time.

  6. Floyd ought to get his $6.76 million and probably more because the nerve issue was due to malpractice by the surgeon while treating a football-related injury. Either he should get it directly from the surgeon’s insurance company or the Vikings should pay him and then get reimbursed by the insurance company.

  7. This is a sad story. The truth and details have never come out officially, but the word is he experienced nerve damage from botched surgery on his meniscus and his career is over because of it. If this was a team recommended surgeon, I’m inclined to say the Vikes should pony up.

  8. Meanwhile the Eagles paid Steve Wisniewski a performance bonus that he barely missed.

    This is how you get people to want to play for you. Don’t screw them over for what amounts to pocket change to you.

  9. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    February 20, 2018 at 6:47 pm
    Lmao. Come on Floyd. People don’t just get handed money these days. If a normal guy had a work injury, they would have to fight workman’s comp and likely lose. Just take your 6.76 million and be happy.

    —-

    Floyd didn’t get his “$6.76 million” and that’s why he’s not happy… Yes, to us he got paid a large sum of money in the $2M+ they did pay him. The better question is how is a botched surgical procedure to repair an injury incurred on the job considered a “non-football injury”?? It’s damage done while repair for an injury which occurred while playing… Football!

  10. mrbiggstuff says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:17 pm
    Meanwhile the Eagles paid Steve Wisniewski a performance bonus that he barely missed.

    This is how you get people to want to play for you. Don’t screw them over for what amounts to pocket change to you.
    ________________________

    Well, there’s a big difference from what the classier clubs do and what the Vikings get away with.
    Free agents and future draft picks should take notice.

