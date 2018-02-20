Report: Sharrif Floyd fighting Vikings over 2017 salary

Getty Images

Sharrif Floyd may never play again because of a nerve issue in his right knee that kept him sidelined last season. However, the defensive tackle is fighting the Vikings over his salary for 2017.

The Vikings paid Floyd a $2 million base salary and a $6,450 workout bonus, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Teams can choose how much to pay players on the non-football injury list, which is where the Vikings placed Floyd last season.

Floyd filed a grievance, arguing his knee issues stem from arthroscopic surgery he had to repair his meniscus in 2016 and thus should be classified as a football injury. Floyd would have received his entire $6.76 million salary if he had started on the physically unable to perform list and eventually gone to injured reserve.

The Vikings picked up Floyd’ fifth-year option, with the $6.76 million guaranteed for injury until the start of the 2017 league year. Because Floyd was rehabbing his injury in March, the team wasn’t allowed to release him.