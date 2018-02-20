Report: Steelers minority owner David Tepper a “strong contender” to buy Panthers

Getty Images

Jimmy Haslam went from minority owner of the Steelers to majority owner of the Browns in 2012 and someone else may follow the same path to purchasing the Panthers.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that David Tepper, who owns a small piece of the Steelers and founded the hedge fund Appaloosa Management, is considered a “strong contender” to buy the team. Garafolo spoke to a source who called Tepper the “leader in the clubhouse” to buy the team from Jerry Richardson this year.

Forbes has estimated Tepper’s worth at $11 billion and he’s already gone through the league’s vetting process while making the deal to buy his stake in the Steelers. He would, of course, have to sell that stake if he’s chosen as the buyer in Carolina.

South Carolina businessman Ben Navarro is also reportedly working to put together a bid for the team, which Richardson has owned since it became part of the NFL.