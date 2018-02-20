Ryan Shazier still has sights set on Hall of Fame

Getty Images

There are certain people against whom it’s never wise to bet, no matter the odds. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is one of those people.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery in December. For most, the procedure that rules out contact sports, permanently. Shazier already has shown that he’s far different from most.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Shazier said on teammate Roosevelt Nix‘s podcast that he intends to play again — and to play well enough to make it to the Hall of Fame.

“Since I’ve been in college, I really wanted to go to the Hall of Fame, I still want to go to the Hall of Fame,” Shazier said. “All my goals are like making me want to go to the Hall of Fame.”

He has confidence in his ability to play, and he has confidence in his ability to play at a high level.

“I really feel I’m the best linebacker ever,” Shazier said. “I just got to be back out there so everybody can see it. You know what I’m saying?”

Whether he can return to play depends on his ongoing recovery from the injury. He explained the rehab efforts.

“I’m really trusting the process,” Shazier said. “I know the end goal. So I’m taking every step of the way, I’m giving everything I got. The therapists are like, ‘Man this is crazy; I’ve never seen anyone work this hard.’ They almost see progression every day.”

Shazier recently attended a Penguins game. He said that he stood up during the game in order to send a message.

“I really wanted to do that because I felt everybody needed to see that,” Shazier said.

We all saw it, and we can’t want to see what Ryan Shazier does next. No matter where this lead, Ryan’s attitude and outlook has served as an inspiration to anyone who is dealing with any type of adversity.