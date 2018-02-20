Ryan Succop gets $3.5 million to sign, $2.25 million base in 2018

Getty Images

Titans kicker Ryan Succop signed a five-year, $20 million deal that includes a $3.5 million signing bonus, a source told PFT.

His base salary in 2018 is a fully guaranteed $2.25 million. His 2019 base salary of $2.5 million has $1.75 million guaranteed for injury only at signing, becoming fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2019 league year.

Succop’s other base salaries are $3.4 million in 2020, $3.85 million in 2021 and $4.5 million in 2022.

He made $2.4 million last year.

Succop, 31, has made 86.5 percent of his field-goal attempts in his four seasons with the Titans and 95.5 percent of his extra points.