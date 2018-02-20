Saints bring back their long snapper

Getty Images

The Saints took care of one of their own free agents at a key position Tuesday. No, not that one.

Via Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints re-signed long snapper Zach Wood to a one-year deal.

Wood was about to be an exclusive-rights free agent (which means not really a free agent at all since he could only negotiate with them). He signed with the Saints last September after they traded for Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos only to find a heart condition during the team physical which ended his career. Woods played in all 16 games for the Saints last year.

Of course, the Saints have some other free agent business to do before March 14, as they’ve got this old guy named Drew Brees they want to keep.