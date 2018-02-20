Silas Redd trying to pull a Jarryd Hayne in reverse by playing rugby league

Getty Images

Former Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne declared his intentions to come to the United States to pursue an NFL career in late 2014 and found himself as a member of the San Francisco 49ers the following spring.

Now former NFL running back Silas Redd is looking to do the opposite.

Redd has relocated to Australia in the hopes of becoming a premier player in the NRL. He will begin playing with the Ipswich Jets in the Intrust Super Cup. He has his first practice with the team on Wednesday.

“I know it is going to be hard work to switch over and play at the highest level, but that is something I am willing to put in the work for,” Redd said, via Joel Gould of NRL.com.

“I don’t think there is any drop-off in athleticism between the NFL and NRL, and Jarryd was fearless. It was just a whole new game to what he knew and he was able to conquer it. I just hope I can put forth that same effort.”

Hayne ultimately appeared in eight games for the 49ers in 2015. He carried 17 times for 52 yards and caught six passes for 27 yards.

Redd played in 15 games with the Washington Redskins in 2014 before injuries and substance-abuse suspensions derailed his career.