Teammate thinks Denver’s the destination for Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is about to get rich(er) because there are multiple teams who want him.

But one of his recent Washington teammates thinks one team in particular may have an edge in the pursuit.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Washington safety D.J. Swearinger thinks the Broncos have both the cash and the supporting cast to sway Cousins.

“With the situation they have out there on defense, they’re missing their quarterback,” Swearinger said, via the Denver Post. “Kirk is a great quarterback. I wish we could have had different things on that, but the business is the business. I think Kirk will be getting a healthy payday and I think Denver is the team that can do that.”

Cousins has said on a number of occasions that he’s not simply going to be driven by which team piles the most loot in front of him. That may be the Jets’ strategy, but it would be hard to imagine a situation where that puts them closer to winning than the Broncos with competent quarterback play.