Texans officially move on from Brian Cushing

Getty Images

In a move first reported over the weekend by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have parted way with veteran linebacker Brian Cushing.

PFT has confirmed that the release officially happened on Tuesday.

A first-round pick in 2009, Cushing became the first two-time NFL defensive rookie of the year after a PED suspension in 2010 prompted the Associated Press to strip the award and vote on it again — and he won it again.

Cushing missed 10 games in 2017 due to another PED suspension, giving the Texans a chance to experience life without him. Life without Cushing is now official; he instantly becomes a free agent, getting a three-week head start on the open market.