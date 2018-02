Getty Images

A player who may have been franchise-tagged signed a long-term deal on the first day of the window for applying the tag. But it wasn’t Le'Veon Bell.

The Titans have announced a multi-year deal with kicker Ryan Succop. He was regarded as one of the only viable options for Tennessee’s franchise tag, which would have paid him more than $5 million in 2018. He made $2.4 million last year.

The 31-year-old Pittsburgh native has spent five years with the Chiefs and four with the Titans.