Torrey Smith hopes to stay in Philly in 2018

Wide receiver Torrey Smith won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, which means he earned his second title when the Eagles beat the Patriots earlier this month.

Smith believes the reason why there hasn’t been a repeat winner since 2004 is “because there’s a lot of change within the team” from one year to the next. Smith, who signed a three-year deal last offseason, is hopeful that he won’t be among the changes to the Eagles this offseason.

“It’s something that I’m probably anticipating, being back [in Philadelphia],” Smith said, via NFL.com. “I think both sides know that, but I also know it’s a business, as well. You understand that as a player, and you have to understand to protect yourself. I’d love to be back, and hopefully it works out that way. Anything else that happens, I’ll kind of deal with it.”

Smith’s three-year deal doesn’t offer much in the way of job security. He has a non-guaranteed salary of $5 million, which makes it simple for the Eagles to move on without him and use that money to alleviate the cap pressure that they’re feeling after building a Super Bowl winner in 2017.

With Nelson Agholor stepping up last season and Alshon Jeffery landing a rich extension, that may be the likelier outcome for Smith this offseason.