Tuesday morning one-liners

Signing S Micah Hyde last offseason paid off for the Bills.

Will the Dolphins bid for a tight end in free agency?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was making the rounds at the NBA All-Star Game.

Previewing potential offensive line moves for the Jets in free agency.

Will the Ravens have another Orlando Brown on their offensive line?

The Bengals take a look back at T Levi Brown’s ascension to their starting lineup.

David Carr thinks the Browns should consider drafting RB Saquon Barkley first overall.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster flashed some dance moves.

Looking back at LB Brian Cushing‘s career with the Texans.

Colts season tickets go on sale next week.

The Jaguars can now use the franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson.

Titans LB Avery Williamson made a trip to Israel.

What do Broncos draft picks under John Elway have in common?

LB Derrick Johnson sent a farewell message to Chiefs fans.

A social media post from the Chargers didn’t get the desired response.

Reviewing the work of the Raiders defensive line during the 2017 season.

Cowboys S Kavon Frazier was part of an effort to send 662 students to see Black Panther over the weekend.

Which Giants could wind up as cap casualties?

Josh McDaniels’ change of heart cost the Eagles a key part of their coaching staff.

The Redskins have some impending free agents they may try to keep.

The Bears should have continuity at safety in 2018.

Will the Lions use the franchise tag on DE Ziggy Ansah?

Former Packers S LeRoy Butler hopes to drum up support for his Hall of Fame bid.

The Vikings have a solid running back duo.

Will the Falcons look for offensive line help in the first round?

Is G Andrew Norwell a franchise tag candidate for the Panthers?

The Saints have a mixed bag at wide receiver behind Michael Thomas.

Buccaneers DE Noah Spence is on the mend.

News of Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald‘s return for the 2018 season apparently didn’t make it to the Winter Olympics.

Breaking down the Rams defensive line ahead of free agency.

A look at pass rushers that could interest the 49ers in the draft.

Will DE Sheldon Richardson remain with the Seahawks?