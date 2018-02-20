Vikings make hire of Todd Downing as senior offensive assistant official

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings officially announced the addition of former Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing to their coaching staff on Monday.

Downing is joining the staff as a senior offensive assistant under head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, It’s a return home for Downing, who grew up in Eden Prairie, Minn. and began his coaching career with the Vikings under Mike Tice in 2001 as a research and development intern. He spent five years with Minnesota before making stops with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Raiders.

Downing spent one year as offensive coordinator and two years as quarterbacks coach with the Raiders before Jack Del Rio was fired at the end of the season.