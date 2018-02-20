Vontae Davis meeting with the 49ers

Getty Images

Cornerback Vontae Davis‘ search for a new home has taken him to California.

Davis, who became a free agent when the Colts released him during the 2017 regular season, met with the Bills and Browns last week. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that he’s made his way across the country to meet with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Davis played just five games last season, but has reportedly been cleared after having core muscle surgery following his release in Indianapolis.

Dontae Johnson led 49ers cornerbacks in snaps during the 2017 season, but the 2014 fourth-round pick is set to become a free agent in March. Ahkello Witherspoon and K'Waun Williams were next up in playing time and both of them remain under contract for 2018.