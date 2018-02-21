AJ McCarron says it was a “blessing in disguise” to back up Andy Dalton

Getty Images

Quarterback AJ McCarron won his grievance against the Bengals and is now on track to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens on March 14.

McCarron called that “super exciting” during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Adam Schefter of ESPN and reiterated that he’s looking for an opportunity to compete for a starting job for the first time in his NFL career. McCarron didn’t get that chance in Cincinnati because Andy Dalton was there and he told Schefter that working as a backup had unexpected benefits.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise, really and truly, just because coming from ‘Bama and being the guy for so long and then falling in the draft the way I did,” McCarron said. “I think my wife said it best, it humbled me and it taught me patience more than I could ever imagine. It’s always tough as a competitor to sit there and see how things are going, but I think the biggest thing is be ready and make the most of it when the time comes.”

McCarron did a pretty good job of that in 2015 when a Dalton injury gave him a chance to start the final three games of the regular season as well as a playoff game against the Steelers. That gave a glimpse of what he can do when given the chance to run an offense and McCarron hopes he’ll be getting a longer run with the first team this year.