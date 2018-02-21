AJ McCarron says it was a “blessing in disguise” to back up Andy Dalton

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2018, 7:58 AM EST
Getty Images

Quarterback AJ McCarron won his grievance against the Bengals and is now on track to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens on March 14.

McCarron called that “super exciting” during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Adam Schefter of ESPN and reiterated that he’s looking for an opportunity to compete for a starting job for the first time in his NFL career. McCarron didn’t get that chance in Cincinnati because Andy Dalton was there and he told Schefter that working as a backup had unexpected benefits.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise, really and truly, just because coming from ‘Bama and being the guy for so long and then falling in the draft the way I did,” McCarron said. “I think my wife said it best, it humbled me and it taught me patience more than I could ever imagine. It’s always tough as a competitor to sit there and see how things are going, but I think the biggest thing is be ready and make the most of it when the time comes.”

McCarron did a pretty good job of that in 2015 when a Dalton injury gave him a chance to start the final three games of the regular season as well as a playoff game against the Steelers. That gave a glimpse of what he can do when given the chance to run an offense and McCarron hopes he’ll be getting a longer run with the first team this year.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “AJ McCarron says it was a “blessing in disguise” to back up Andy Dalton

  1. .
    The league has many good QBs who spent time in a reserve role: Aaron Rogers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Jimmy Garopollo to name a few. After three years of study, he should have a firm grasp on the mental aspect of the game. Now all he has to worry about is the physical.
    .

  2. It is good for him….sadly all the Bengals will get out of it is a 3rd or 4th round comp pick. I know the Bengals tried to trade him but the fact of the matter is that they didnt. The Bengals would have had a 2nd and 3rd rounder in 2018 but the Browns screwed them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!