Amos Jones says Jabrill Peppers could become “really special returner”

Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers admitted near the end of the season he was “frustrated” at not making more of an impact as a returner. He hopes to do more in his second season, and new Browns special teams coach Amos Jones expects that to happen.

“The biggest thing with him . . . is taking that first year and the lessons you learned,” Jones said, via Andrew Gribble

of the team website. “His college tape was obviously good. The other thing is he is a downhill runner. If you get the ball in his hands, he can be elusive enough to make people miss.”

Peppers, a first-round pick who started 13 games at safety, averaged 6.0 yards on 30 punt returns with a long of 25 yards and 22.7 yards on 14 kickoff returns with a long of 35 yards.

Jones, though, said Peppers has a chance to become a “really special returner.” Thus, the Browns have plans to keep Peppers in both roles this season.