Bucs announce Brentson Buckner as DL coach

The Buccaneers announced the hiring of Brentson Buckner as defensive line coach.

“Brentson enjoyed a very good career as a player in this league and more recently as a successful coach with the Cardinals,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, via a team press release. “Over the years, one of the areas that really stood out to me was Brentson’s ability to get the best out of all his players. He’s worked with some highly rated players who have achieved great success under his coaching, but what is most impressive to me has been his ability to consistently develop some lesser known players into very productive contributors on a top defensive line unit.”

Buckner joins the Bucs after five seasons working as the defensive line coach for the Cardinals (2013-17). The Cardinals made 203 sacks, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL, during Buckner’s five seasons there.

In 2016, Arizona led the NFL with 48 sacks, the third-highest single-season mark in franchise history.