CFL publishing negotiation lists for publicity

Getty Images

The CFL took a new step Tuesday by revealing 10 players on each team’s negotiation lists, which is a starting point for teams calling dibs on players for the future.

But as important as the names themselves is the fact they realized the benefit of creating an opportunity for attention in the offseason.

In a story on the league’s official website, the league touted yesterday’s reveal as a chance for the league to get a few more eyeballs.

“When we met with TSN and our teams in Banff, it was right after bowl season and there’s a bit of a buzz for these guys who are playing [in the U.S.] and where their rights are to sign up here,” said Ryan Janzen, the CFL’s senior director of football operations. “The media and the public have always asked about seeing the entire list. We talked about it a bit with our teams and that’s what we ended up with, 10 [players revealed].”

CFL teams can put up to 45 players on their list, and generally use it to squat on American talent. The lists skew heavily toward quarterbacks and skill position players, and teams will try to get in early on guys who might one day want to play up north.

The Hamilton Tiger Cats put Johnny Manziel on their list six years ago, and other former NFL quarterbacks get listed just in case. Montreal has Colin Kaepernick on theirs, and Hamilton also put dibs on Robert Griffin III. The BC Lions put eight quarterbacks on their list, including Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson (yes, they think he’s a quarterback) and Georgia freshman Jake Fromm, while Hamilton listed Alabama freshman Tua Tagovailoa.

Many of the guys on the lists will never end up in the league, but it never hurts to bring attention to your product when you’re trying to sell it.

The NFL has figured this out, filling the entire offseason with just enough free agency, draft and OTA chatter to keep the conversation going year-round. And while it’s a small peek into a larger process, their Canadian cousins are realizing the value of making news at a time when many of their fans are focusing on hockey or the Olympics.