Chad Kelly working out with Phil Simms

Overlooked and largely forgotten in the Denver Broncos’ quarterback conundrum is last year’s Mr. Irrelevant, the nephew of the incredibly relevant Jim Kelly. Now healthy after a season lost to pre-existing injuries, former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly is preparing for his chance to compete.

Jim Kelly has posted a video of Chad working out under the supervision of quarterback Phil Simms.

Chad Kelly had wrist and knee problems that kept him on the non-football injury list for all of 2017. With Brock Osweiler likely gone via free agency (or just simply gone) and Trevor Siemian possibly traded, the depth chart may consist of Kelly, 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch, and whoever the team adds via free agency or the draft.

Given his genetics and performances at the college level, Chad Kelly continues to be an intriguing prospect for the Broncos. If G.M. John Elway believes in his potential, the team possibly won’t feel compelled to splurge financially on a veteran.