Getty Images

Jason Garrett has nearly finalized his coaching staff after a shakeup of his assistants.

The Cowboys have hired Ken Amato as a defensive staff assistant, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Amato, 40, worked with the Cowboys’ special teams last year through the minority coaching fellowship program.

He spent nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans as a long snapper, playing in 125 games from 2003-11. Amato replaces Turner West, who took a job at Austin Peay.