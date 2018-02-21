Crockett Gillmore trying to transition from tight end to offensive lineman

Getty Images

As a tight end, Crockett Gillmore has had the chance to both block and catch passes during his four years with the Ravens.

It appears Gillmore wants to focus on only one of those tasks in the future. Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that Gillmore is working to transition to playing on the offensive line this offseason.

Gillmore is working with former NFL center LeCharles Bentley on changing positions and, per Zrebiec, has “added considerable bulk” to what was listed as a 6’6″, 266-pound frame as part of the effort.

Gillmore missed all of last season after injuring his knee over the summer and only played in 17 games over the previous two seasons, so staying healthy will be vital to his chances of seeing time at any position come next season. He’ll also need to show enough to get a job as he’s set to become a free agent on March 14 after finishing out his contract in Baltimore.