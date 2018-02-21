Damon Harrison: Odell Beckham “not that guy they make him out to be”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2018, 7:06 AM EST
AP

When the Giants were introducing Pat Shurmur as their new head coach last month, team co-owner John Mara said that he wanted Shurmur to talk to wide receiver Odell Beckham before the team moved forward in negotiations on a new deal for their top receiver.

Mara said he wanted Beckham to “have an understanding of how we’re going to act going forward,” which referenced the past emotional outbursts on and off the field that have led some to question Beckham’s maturity level. During an appearance on FS1 on Tuesday, however, defensive tackle Damon Harrison said that Beckham’s behavior hasn’t been an issue inside the team.

“He is starting to understand now he has to change the way he’s viewed. Because he’s not that guy they make him out to be,” Harrison said, via the New York Daily News. “He’s not this immature guy who causes problems everywhere. He’s not a problem at all, actually, because if he were, I’d tell you. I’d tell him as well, but he’s not.”

Beckham and Shurmur had that conversation and Beckham said the two men reached the “understanding” that Mara said he was looking for from the wideout. That points to the two sides remaining together and Harrison’s comments suggest that’s not going to be a problem in the locker room.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Damon Harrison: Odell Beckham “not that guy they make him out to be”

  3. I guess that’s possible. Obviously we don’t truly know on the outside, looking in.
    I just cannot recall the last great Giant that was not embraced by Giants fans.
    I guess Odell’s the first.

  4. He is the guy he makes himself look to be. A selfish ego driven drama queen diva. Giants can keep him and his me me me attitude. I prefer jordy nelson any day of the week.

  5. If he’s disruptive to the team than thats a huge problem. If he ticks people off who have nothing to do with the team than thats not a problem. I wish he’d calm down on the sidelines but other than that, I dont have an issue with him. As a Giants fan I’ll get concerned when his teammates take him to task (which they never have). Until then its not a big deal to me.

    As far as him not being loved by most Giants fans, Im not sure where anyone is getting that information from. As far as people who root for other teams hating him….Id hate him too if he werent a Giant.

  6. Bangs his head against walls/doors after losses, takes a trip before a playoff game, acts like a dog peeing, the Josh Norman incident, etc., etc.
    Doesn’t seem distracting at all.

  8. It may not be distracting to the team, but it sure doesn’t look good from a professionalism standpoint. Bute moreso it isn’t very often that a teammate publicly calls out another (yes it does happen, but not often), especially for those kinds of antics because he still performs on the field. It’s just immature and unprofessional, which may not matter to a bunch of 20-somethings trying to earn their own living. I am not stunned by the denial. I don’t necessarily believe it either.

  10. The fact that his behavior hasn’t been an issue with the team is exactly the problem . When your best player flat out says” I don’t care if my actions cost us penalty yards “ or if he says “ you know what let’s fly down to Miami to take shirtless pics right before the biggest game of most of our lives” , that should indeed be an issue .

  11. “he has to change the way he’s viewed.“

    Just change the way he acts and sustain it over time. The rest will take care of itself if ge does that.

  12. “he has to change the way he’s viewed.“

    Just change the way he acts and sustain it over time. The rest will take care of itself if he does that.

  14. A leopard doesn’t change its spots. OB is what he is, and that is a diva of the highest order. Giants would be smart to trade him before they have to pay him. Imagine what he will be like with a massive contract?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!