Damon Harrison: Odell Beckham “not that guy they make him out to be”

When the Giants were introducing Pat Shurmur as their new head coach last month, team co-owner John Mara said that he wanted Shurmur to talk to wide receiver Odell Beckham before the team moved forward in negotiations on a new deal for their top receiver.

Mara said he wanted Beckham to “have an understanding of how we’re going to act going forward,” which referenced the past emotional outbursts on and off the field that have led some to question Beckham’s maturity level. During an appearance on FS1 on Tuesday, however, defensive tackle Damon Harrison said that Beckham’s behavior hasn’t been an issue inside the team.

“He is starting to understand now he has to change the way he’s viewed. Because he’s not that guy they make him out to be,” Harrison said, via the New York Daily News. “He’s not this immature guy who causes problems everywhere. He’s not a problem at all, actually, because if he were, I’d tell you. I’d tell him as well, but he’s not.”

Beckham and Shurmur had that conversation and Beckham said the two men reached the “understanding” that Mara said he was looking for from the wideout. That points to the two sides remaining together and Harrison’s comments suggest that’s not going to be a problem in the locker room.