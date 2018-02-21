Dolphins not expected to cut Mike Pouncey or his salary

Getty Images

The Dolphins got a full 16-game season from center Mike Pouncey in 2017 for the first time since 2012 and they’re expected to try for a repeat in 2018.

In response to speculation that the team might move on from Pouncey in order to clear $7 million in cap space, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have no plans to cut Pouncey this offseason. He adds that there are no plans to seek a pay cut or other salary adjustment for the veteran.

Hip problems kept Pouncey off the field for most of the 2016 season and forced the team to keep his practice time to a minimum last season. That worked out in their favor on Sundays as Pouncey was one of the few reliable pieces they had on the offensive line.

The injury could rear its head again at some point and leave the Dolphins shorthanded, but cutting Pouncey would definitely put them in that predicament when they already have holes to fill on the offensive line and elsewhere.