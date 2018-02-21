Falcons working on a deal with kicker Matt Bryant

Getty Images

The kicker market is indeed moving.

After the Titans kept Ryan Succop yesterday and the Colts neared a deal with Adam Vinatieri today, there’s a sudden spike in the market for old kickers.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have opened contract discussions with veteran Matt Bryant.

The 42-year-old Bryant is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and has said he would prefer to stay in Atlanta if possible.

He’s still a huge part of their offense, and he hasn’t lost power, as he was 10-of-11 on field goals from 50 yards or longer last year.

He also became the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer (passing Hall of Famer Morten Andersen) and is 17th on the league’s all-time scoring list with 1,624 points. He’s been with the Falcons since 2009.