Frank Gore likely will be moving on from Indy

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Getty Images

Future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore expects to continue his career in 2018. His career isn’t expected to continue with the Colts.

Mike Chappell of WTTV in Indianapolis explains that the three-year relationship likely won’t make it to a fourth. While Chappell apparently isn’t reporting that the ship has sailed, his analysis makes sense. Gore has made it clear that he wants to play, but that he wants to be in a situation more conducive to his smash-mouth playing style.

Gore, only 75 yards away from fourth all-time on the career rushing list, still has gas in the tank, even at 34. The only thing missing for Gore, who turns 35 in May, is a Super Bowl win. Even without it, he’ll have a bronze bust in Canton.

After 10 years with the 49ers, Gore joined the Colts after having a verbal agreement to play for the Eagles. During each of his three seasons in Indianapolis, the Colts have missed the playoffs — but not because of anything he did.

19 responses to “Frank Gore likely will be moving on from Indy

  3. His career production, durability and longevity have been amazing. But I can’t imagine any team giving him anything more than a limited role with so many good young and versatile RB’s there now are in the league and the upcoming draft.

  5. So would he be in the Hall of Fame wing that includes Bill Polian, Tony Dungy, Jerome Bettis types or the wing that has actual Hall of Fame caliber players like Walter Payton, Joe Montana, Reggie White, etc.

  7. New England. They would know how to utilize his rushing and receiving abilities the best at this stage of his career, and nobody will be able to watch Tom Brady’s back in those spread formations better than he.

  13. Like to see either him or Carlos Hyde here in Detroit. We have Riddick to catch the ball. Gore/Hyde make an excellent balance guy for short yardage gains and guys who fall forward.

  17. @PSUDU – I think it worked out better for him overall. Don’t forget that was a Chip Kelly coached team and we saw how that year went with DeMarco Murray who we signed after Gore pulled out.
    Kelly played Murray out of the shotgun on outside zone runs constantly for 2 yard gains and never learnt. It wasn’t until Shurmur was the coach in the last week of the season, after CK was fired, that we saw Murray running downhill out of I-Form for positive gains. I have no doubt in my mind that CK would have done the same with Gore, and i imagine that would have ruined his career. A 32yo RB with 10 years on him running for a 3 yard average splitting time with Ryan Matthew? Yeah no one would have signed him after that debacle.

    AKA good move Gore.

  18. I’m a Niners fan and I absolutely love Gore. I saw someone say the Pats and I actually think he would be the perfect fit to take over the role that Blount had on the team. He can protect Brady on third downs and also be a threat out of the backfield too. I could see NE being a place where we see another solid year or 2 out of him. But who knows, it’s Frank Gore, he was supposed to slow down 7 years ago.

