Frank Gore likely will be moving on from Indy

Future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore expects to continue his career in 2018. His career isn’t expected to continue with the Colts.

Mike Chappell of WTTV in Indianapolis explains that the three-year relationship likely won’t make it to a fourth. While Chappell apparently isn’t reporting that the ship has sailed, his analysis makes sense. Gore has made it clear that he wants to play, but that he wants to be in a situation more conducive to his smash-mouth playing style.

Gore, only 75 yards away from fourth all-time on the career rushing list, still has gas in the tank, even at 34. The only thing missing for Gore, who turns 35 in May, is a Super Bowl win. Even without it, he’ll have a bronze bust in Canton.

After 10 years with the 49ers, Gore joined the Colts after having a verbal agreement to play for the Eagles. During each of his three seasons in Indianapolis, the Colts have missed the playoffs — but not because of anything he did.