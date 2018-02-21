Giants re-sign offensive lineman John Greco

Getty Images

The Giants have a major rebuilding project on their offensive line this offseason, but new General Manager Dave Gettleman has signed the first Hog Molly of his new administration.

The team announced they had re-signed veteran guard John Greco.

The 32-year-old played in six games for the Giants last year, after spending a month with the Saints and the previous six years with the Browns. He came into the league as a third-round pick of the Rams in 2008.

The Giants have plenty of work to do up front, with Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh headed into free agency, and a glaring need for a left tackle. Keeping Greco around is a solid depth move, with more to come.