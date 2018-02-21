Jon Gruden: Raiders offense has to play better

Getty Images

The Raiders ranked 16th in passing, 25th in rushing, tied for 17th in total offense and 23rd in scoring offense. Derek Carr‘s passer rating of 86.4 ranked 19th.

No one has to ask, “Is that good?”

The team’s offensive numbers go a long way in explaining why the Raiders slipped to 6-10 and have a new head coach.

“They had a lot of injuries,” new coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday on KNBR, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They had a new right tackle. Obviously, Derek Carr was injured. I don’t know the true extent of it, but when you have broken bones in your back, you’re not going to play as well. They had a new feature back. I think Marshawn Lynch came in here probably was not at his best until midseason. Amari Cooper was hurt. Michael Crabtree missed some time for a lot of reasons. And they didn’t have a lead. They were unable to have any consistency. I think their defense struggled at times. Perhaps they lost a little confidence down the stretch. I don’t know. But we’ve got to play better. I know that.”