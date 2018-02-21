Jon Gruden: We need Marshawn Lynch “better and stronger” all season

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has spoken to running back Marshawn Lynch and said that the team is “counting on him” for the 2018 season.

Lynch came back from a year on the sidelines to run 207 times for 891 yards and seven touchdowns for the Raiders last season. He turned in his best work during the second half of the season and Gruden apparently told the running back that they need that kind of effort all year long.

While writing a feature on Gruden for Sports Illustrated, S.L. Price accompanied the Raiders coach to an Oakland restaurant where a Raiders fan asked for his opinion on Lynch. Gruden said Lynch needs to be “better and stronger, through the season” and recounted more of his message to the running back when the fan said Lynch wasn’t in shape until after the Raiders’ bye week.

“We’re not going to have that,” Gruden said. “No. I said to him: ‘I need Marshawn Lynch. I don’t need this part-time Lynch. I need full-time Lynch. … We need the real deal. If you’re going to put those letters on the back of your jersey, man, you’ve got to back it up, Marshawn — right? We don’t need another back, we need a feature back.”

Gruden’s questioner told him that he felt motivated by the coach’s words and if Lynch “ain’t getting motivated, something’s wrong.” Should Lynch disagree, one thing that would be wrong would be the absence of that feature back that Gruden feels the team needs.