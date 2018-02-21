Josh Gordon may not be a restricted free agent

Getty Images

This year’s crop of free-agent receivers lacks significant star power, especially if Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins are tagged by the Jaguars and Rams, respectively. (The Dolphins already have franchise-tagged Jarvis Landry.) One of the most talented receivers in the league may not be part of it.

The NFL Players Association initially told PFT on Wednesday that Browns receiver Josh Gordon will be a restricted free agent. This would mean that he finally has completed his rookie contract, but that he doesn’t yet have four years of service under the NFL’s labor deal.

But since Gordon played in only five games last year, he may not have done enough to gain an accrued season toward free agency. That would make him an exclusive rights free agent.

PFT has requested clarification from the NFLPA on this point.

If Gordon is an exclusive rights free agent, it will mean that he’s not a free agent at all. The Browns will be able to offer him the second-year minimum for a player with two years of service, and his choice will be to sign it or not play.

If Gordon is a restricted free agent, the Browns will have to decide whether to extend a tender offer to Gordon, at any of the various available levels of compensation, up to and including a first-round pick. If they don’t, he’d be eligible to be signed by any other team. If they do, he’d be eligible to sign an offer sheet, and if the Browns don’t match it, the Browns will get the designated compensation.

Gordon arrived in Cleveland in 2012 as a second-round pick in the supplemental draft. In 2013, he generated 1,646 receiving yards in only 14 games. That’s more than new Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens ever had in any one season.

But Gordon, who didn’t play at all in 2015 or 2016 due to his latest suspension under the substance-abuse policy, remains at risk for another banishment from the league.