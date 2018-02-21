Lions add Brian Picucci as offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions continue to fill out their coaching staff around new head coach Matt Patricia.

The team announced Tuesday the addition of Brian Picucci as an offensive quality control assistant.

Picucci spent the last two seasons as an assistant at the University of Maine. He was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator last season, and running backs coach in 2016.

A former fullback and tight end at Syracuse from 1989-93, Picucci has spent 24 years as a coach in the college ranks.