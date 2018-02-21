Marty Hurney named Panthers General Manager

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
AP

The Panthers have taken the interim part of Marty Hurney’s title away.

Hurney was named the team’s interim General Manager after Dave Gettleman was fired last season, but the team announced that he is now the permanent choice for the job on Wednesday. The Panthers interviewed three other candidates and put Hurney on paid leave while the NFL looked into allegations of harassment leveled by Hurney’s ex-wife before making their final choice.

“We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season,” Panthers COO Tina Becker said in a statement. “Marty’s guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship.”

Hurney had a 10-year stint as the team’s G.M. that ended in 2012 and said in his own statement that he “gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season.”

The Panthers are up for sale and the team’s new owners may make a change at the top of the personnel department when they take control of the organization. For now, though, Hurney will be filling that role.

10 responses to “Marty Hurney named Panthers General Manager

  4. Oh man. Even setting all the domestic issues (allegedly) aside, this guy just doesn’t deserve the job. He isn’t a good GM. He was already fired years ago for managing this team into a cap strapped nightmare bogged down with bad unmovable contracts. And inbetween being fired and being named interim, he didn’t get any work in the league anywhere. Nobody wanted him, nobody needed him. Yet this organization sat around and bent over backwards through a domestic issue to hand him this job full time on a silver platter? After the owner was forced out for inappropriate behavior, their answer was to hold the fort for Richardson’s good ol boy while he convinced his ex to drop charges so he could get a high paying job to give her more hush money?

    He’s just not a good GM. I have no idea why they were so desperate to give him the job. I love my Panthers, but this is just embarrassing.

    Marty Hurney, what a joke.

  6. How could you interview a great candidate like Lake Dawson and then hire Marty Hurney again? Jerry Richardson is one of the worst owners in NFL history.

  7. Although I won’t do it out of loyalty, I’m tempted to root for the Saints this year because I have a sinking feeling that the Panthers are in for a bad season with all the turmoil in the organization. I definitely don’t envy Ron Rivera and the incredibly tough hill he’s going to have to climb to keep his team focused and winning.

  10. NFL teams are so unimaginative. They’ll run back to the “familiar” rather than try something/someone new for fear of failure.

    This is why a team like the Patriots have been (and a team like the Eagles will be) successful for so long (and in the future). Doing what’s always been done because “that’s the way we’ve always done it” isn’t acceptable for them.

