Marty Hurney named Panthers General Manager

AP

The Panthers have taken the interim part of Marty Hurney’s title away.

Hurney was named the team’s interim General Manager after Dave Gettleman was fired last season, but the team announced that he is now the permanent choice for the job on Wednesday. The Panthers interviewed three other candidates and put Hurney on paid leave while the NFL looked into allegations of harassment leveled by Hurney’s ex-wife before making their final choice.

“We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season,” Panthers COO Tina Becker said in a statement. “Marty’s guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship.”

Hurney had a 10-year stint as the team’s G.M. that ended in 2012 and said in his own statement that he “gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season.”

The Panthers are up for sale and the team’s new owners may make a change at the top of the personnel department when they take control of the organization. For now, though, Hurney will be filling that role.