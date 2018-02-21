Mavericks’ situation raises obvious question: Which other teams have issues like this?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2018, 2:33 PM EST
First, the Carolina Panthers. Now, the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Sports Illustrated has done a great job of exposing previously hidden issues of inappropriate workplace conduct in the sports world.

The obvious question becomes this: Who’s next?

Everyone is officially on notice. Indeed, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban already had concerns about the issue, before becoming aware of the months-long effort to investigate his team.

“I can’t tell you how many times, particularly since all this [#MeToo] stuff has been coming out recently I asked our HR director, ‘Do we have a problem?'” Cuban said. “Do we have any issues I have to be aware of?’ And the answer was no.”

Cuban has since fired the HR director. Cuban also has fired Earl K. Sneed, an writer for the team’s official website who was: (1) arrested for assaulting his girlfriend during the 2010-11 season; (2) pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of family violence assault and interference with emergency request; (3) after the guilty plea, became unable to travel with the team to games played in Toronto; (4) nevertheless remained employed; (5) began dating a co-worker; (6) allegedly assaulted her in 2014; and (7) nevertheless remained employed, until this week.

The message to every NFL, NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball is clear. Smoke out these issues on your own now, or risk that Sports Illustrated or someone else will do it for you, creating along the way a major embarrassment for failing to act in the absence of the glare that comes from being the subject of a meticulous journalistic investigation.

As Cuban has learned the hard way, asking the HR director whether there’s a problem may not be enough. These teams may have to hire outside firms to investigate them the way that Sports Illustrated has, in order to ensure that the situations are handled properly, especially if they previously were swept under the rug.

  2. Seems like Cuban did enough. Maybe the HD director didn’t know anything but ultimately knowing about these reported situations and relaying that info up is the HR directors job.

  3. Cuban seems like one of the good guys. He has an odd personality, most people clash with him. But he handles things head on, and seems to do what is necessary. It is refreshing to see an owner not afraid of what backlash may come. He could have hid this, just as easily. But instead he dug further and found the truth.

  4. rodgersrodgersheisking says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:39 pm
    Feel for Cuban. He tried to do the right thing and deal with these issues and he was lied to by the HR director who was in charge of hiring and firing.

    So, the most hands-on, and involved owner in the NBA had no idea? He never asked why old Sneedy was not on this road trip, or why he was dropped off in Philly, and met the team in NYC? His story makes no sense, considering the reports. I will enjoy watching Cuban blunder his way through this.

