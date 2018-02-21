Mike Patrick retires after 36 years at ESPN

Getty Images

Before Sunday Night Football moved from NBC, one man served as the play-by-play announcer for the full 18 years that the games were played on ESPN. That man, Mike Patrick, will end his 36-year run at ESPN on Thursday night.

“It’s wonderful to reflect on how I’ve done exactly what I wanted to do with my life,” Patrick said in a statement released by ESPN. “At the same time, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I’ve ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes. While I’m not sure exactly what’s next for me, I’m looking forward to continuing my journey with new life experiences.”

Patrick worked on Sunday Night Football from 1987 until 2005, serving as the play-by-play announcer for the first NFL game ESPN broadcast.

“No play-by-play commentator in ESPN history has accomplished more than Mike Patrick,” ESPN V.P. of production Lee Fitting said. “He is not only a gifted professional who skillfully captures the moments and makes others around him better; he brings a genuine sports fan’s excitement to the telecasts. It was a truly incredible run.”

Patrick, a West Virginia native, will make his final appearance for ESPN on Wednesday night, during the Louisville-Duke game.