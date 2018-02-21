Morgan Burnett: It would be “tough” to leave Green Bay

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2018, 7:39 AM EST
Safety Morgan Burnett signed a contract extension with the Packers before his fourth NFL season, so he’s never experienced free agency during his professional career.

If the Packers and Burnett don’t agree to a new deal, that will change when March 14 rolls around. Burnett said during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio that he doesn’t know what to expect from the process, but that it would be something of a shock to the system if he found himself in a different uniform.

“When you’ve been in a place for so long, you put your heart and soul into something going on eight years, it’s going to be tough if it plays out another way,” Burnett said. “And then, at the same time, you’re excited because it’s exciting to know and a blessing to know that other teams that are going to pursue you and other teams that might want you. That’s always a good thing, to be wanted in the NFL.”

Burnett, who has been used in various spots in the secondary by the Packers, has started every game he’s played in the NFL and recorded 68 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games during the 2017 season. He joins Eric Reid, Lamarcus Joyner and Kenny Vaccaro as the biggest free agent names at safety.

  2. I have a feeling the Packers will make this work out. With Gutey at the helm now. The Pack lost some key secondary members the past couple of years that we could have used. And who wouldnt want to play home games at Lambeau…the holy grail of the nfl.

  4. Burnett is exactly what’s wrong with the Packers defense. He’s supposed to be the smart veteran but he cannot make a big play, is always a step slow and a dollar short.

    If that defense is ever going to get better they had better find some play makers and Burnett mans a spot designed for a play maker but the guy never makes a play.

    GB should allow him to walk and hope he signs a great deal somewhere else and recoups a draft pick. Move on already.

  6. Green Bay shouldn’t re-sign any of their defense people except for Ha Ha Clinton Dix maybe. That guy can ball. The rest are just not very good. Green Bay better fix it, or hope Rodgers scores a million points.

  7. atthemurph says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:17 am
    ——–

    It’s the chicken or the egg with this defense and we won’t know which until this year.

    Was it scheme, and a lack of veterans to make it work for Dom?

    Or was it talent?

    Bring him back if you can reasonably. Hate to see him tear it up somewhere else and realize it was a pig headed D coordinator that couldn’t coach up young talent or change the scheme to work with talent he has.

  8. It’s the chicken or the egg with this defense and we won’t know which until this year.

    Was it scheme, and a lack of veterans to make it work for Dom?
    =====

    Even in a bad scheme, playmakers make plays. Look at HHC-D. Managed to be named to an All-Pro team despite the horror that was Capers D.

    To a lesser extent, look at Micah Hyde.

    Burnett is a zero. He simply never makes plays. Let him walk.

