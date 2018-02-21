Morgan Burnett: It would be “tough” to leave Green Bay

Getty Images

Safety Morgan Burnett signed a contract extension with the Packers before his fourth NFL season, so he’s never experienced free agency during his professional career.

If the Packers and Burnett don’t agree to a new deal, that will change when March 14 rolls around. Burnett said during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio that he doesn’t know what to expect from the process, but that it would be something of a shock to the system if he found himself in a different uniform.

“When you’ve been in a place for so long, you put your heart and soul into something going on eight years, it’s going to be tough if it plays out another way,” Burnett said. “And then, at the same time, you’re excited because it’s exciting to know and a blessing to know that other teams that are going to pursue you and other teams that might want you. That’s always a good thing, to be wanted in the NFL.”

Burnett, who has been used in various spots in the secondary by the Packers, has started every game he’s played in the NFL and recorded 68 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games during the 2017 season. He joins Eric Reid, Lamarcus Joyner and Kenny Vaccaro as the biggest free agent names at safety.