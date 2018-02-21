Now not working, Aldon Smith asks for reduction in child support

Getty Images

In 2013, Aldon Smith was one of the best defensive players in the NFL and was making millions of dollars a year and expecting to make millions of dollars a year for many years to come. Based on his income, Smith was ordered to pay $9,007 a month in child support to the mother of their then-infant son.

Since then, Smith’s career has fallen apart. He is currently suspended by the league indefinitely, and as a result he is asking for a reduction in child support.

“I have had no income since November 2015,” Smith said in court documents. “I have done my best to stay current, but without an income I have fallen behind.”

Smith is currently behind almost $79,000 in payments, but TMZ reports that he continues to live a lavish lifestyle, suggesting that he still does have some money left from those NFL millions.

The 28-year-old Smith recorded 19.5 sacks and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012. He most recently played for the Raiders and would go back to them if he is reinstated.