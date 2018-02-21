Pernell McPhee, Markus Wheaton among expensive Bears likely to get cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 21, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
The Bears are already near the top of the league in available cap space for 2018, with about $50 million to spend. And they’re likely to have a lot more space available when they get done cutting expensive veterans.

Mike Glennon has a team-high cap hit of $16 million for 2018, and it goes without saying the Bears will cut him. Signing Glennon last year was a huge mistake by G.M. Ryan Pace.

But a less-discussed mistake for Pace was signing wide receiver Markus Wheaton, ostensibly to be Glennon’s No. 1 receiver. Wheaton caught a grand total of three passes for the Bears last season and with a $5.75 million cap hit, he’s almost certain to be cut as well.

Pernell McPhee has played well at outside linebacker at times, but his cap hit is $8.1 million in 2018, and ESPN is reporting McPhee won’t be back unless he agrees to a pay cut. McPhee will probably test the market.

The Bears also have a couple veterans in the secondary, cornerback Marcus Cooper and safety Quintin Demps, who could get cut. Cooper’s cap hit is $5.5 million while Demps’ is just under $4 million. Both could be on the way out.

Pace will have a lot of cap space to play with heading in free agency. The question is whether he’ll make wiser use of it than he did last year, when Glennon and Wheaton were his big acquisitions.

7 responses to “Pernell McPhee, Markus Wheaton among expensive Bears likely to get cut

  1. If history is anything to go by, the future doesn’t bode well for any new decisions taken by Mr. Pace. It’s a shame really, because the windy city loves them some Bears!

  2. I know I’m bit of a homer here. But I actually fill pretty optimistic about the bears this upcoming season. There are plenty of FA which could help them achieve a better season then the Bears have had in awhile. I think Pace learns from his mistakes and this time, he has a more vocal supporting cast in helping make decisions for offensive and defensive talent.
    I would like to see them take Nelson in the draft though.

  3. Markus Wheaton could never stay healthy enough for the Steelers to have an impact. On a team that is the best WR developing team in the league, the guys they let go, never amount to anything, besides Sanders. Not a smart move by the Bears.

  4. Ryan has been outpaced. Bears shoulda moved on instead of letting him can Fox (who probably needed to go though he had little to work with there).

  6. As a Bears fan I can’t say I’m sorry to see them go. Pace made some really dumb moves but he was obviously desperate. McPhee could have been a good signing if he could have stayed healthy. Glennon on the other hand was just plain terrible. I certainly hope Pace, Nagy and the new staff can put together a lot better list of guys than in the past. The Bears need to get younger. Period

  7. Glennon
    Wheaton
    Cooper
    Demps

    That’s almost 80% of their free agency haul from last offseason…and guess what? the same guy who made those decisions gets to try it again.

