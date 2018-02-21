Polian changes his tune on Manziel, dramatically

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2018, 9:27 AM EST
Getty Images

Bill Polian has a shovel. And he won’t stop digging.

The Hall of Fame G.M. has become an unlikely hot-take Vesuvius this week, from his thoughts on what the Eagles should want for Nick Foles to Polian’s belief that former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson should play receiver at the next level.

Along the way, Polian has revisited his views on quarterback Johnny Manziel. Those familiar with the reaction to Polian’s Jackson-is-too-short theory are well aware that, on the first day of the 2014 draft, Polian argued that the Browns should take Manziel — who is three inches shorter than Jackson — with the fourth overall pick.

Manziel has magic,” Polian said at the time.

Fast forward to Tuesday. Polian, who apparently hadn’t been reminded of the Manziel remarks that were dusted off the day before, bristled at comparisons between Manziel and 2018 prospect Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland got what they deserved,” Polian said. “When people did their homework on Johnny Manziel, as everybody will on Baker Mayfield, they were well aware that Johnny had problems that might affect his playing in the National Football League. And Cleveland ignored it. So they got what they deserved.”

Maybe four years ago Polian meant to say “Manziel has magic mushrooms.”

Either way, the more Polian uses that shovel, the deeper Polian goes. Hall of Fame bust or not, no one in this day and age is insulated from criticism for saying stupid things.

Polian has provided a year’s worth of them in one week. And it’s only Wednesday.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Polian changes his tune on Manziel, dramatically

  2. This one seems like a reach. I’m all for accountability for the talking heads, but here Polian liked what he saw of Manziel. Cleveland got what they deserved if they did their homework on his off-field behavior and ignored it.

  5. Polian has always been a self-absorbed, overrated, liar and his son is just as worthless. Pathological liars (see: POTUS) often forget what they previously lied about and that’s why BP has both hands on his shovel.

  9. How sad that this is what ESPN has become?!

    We used to look to them for all of the best highlights. Then, every now and then, they’d have someone on to do brief analysis, and it made you nod your head and say “Hmm. Hadn’t thought of that. That’s pretty smart!”

    Now? Just a circus act.

  10. Begs to wonder what kind of GM he would have been if he didn’t have Jim Kelly and Peyton Manning fall in his lap…..

  12. And not highlighted in the other day’s reasons why Polian’s “I graded Brady as a top draft QB but already had Manning” nonsense is the fact that in Spring of 2000 Manning only had 2yrs under his NFL belt – a poor 1st year (71.2 rating) and a good 2nd (90.7) which showed he was no dud but held no certainty that he’d go on 17yrs and be one of the all time best.

    Polian got in the HoF because he happened to be GM of the worst franchise with the #1 pick the year Manning entered the draft. My late grandma could have made that pick. And then he and the Colts mostly wasted Peyton’s career. And you can tell how bad Polian was because of these dumb things he keeps saying.

  14. Get him, Mike! Kick the old man down! Can someone have magic, but also have a troubled background? Polian said “Johnny had problems that might affect his playing in the National Football League”. He was a risk with a high reward, and that’s what Polian sounded like he was saying.

  15. He hasn’t grasped the fact that all his comments can be retrieved in perpetuity. Sounds like he wants to always be right so he just acts like he is. Maybe ESPN will realize how fraudulent he is at some point. Surprised he made it through all the cuts.

  17. Before we go crazy about these Manziel comments, let’s keep in mind that these comments aren’t entirely mutually exclusive. It’s quite possible that Manziel DID have magic when on the field…the trouble with him was in getting on the field. So it’s quite possible that Manziel was a special talent and yet Cleveland got what it deserved for not investigating his issues enough (we’ve seen PLENTY of guys like that in NFL history). However, it’s hard to reconcile him saying at the time that Cleveland should take Manziel at the top of the draft, and then ravage them today for taking Manziel a LOT later than that.

  18. I really don’t think he is much different than most analysts. They all say stuff contradicting themselves, minimizing past statements proven wrong in time, and/or just failing to see what will happen down the road. Nothing wrong with that. Just happens that he is being scrutinized closely. I’ll bet that a thorough review of anyone in the business can be shown in similar light.

  23. Lamar Jackson’s record at Louisville: 23-13 and 57.0% completion rate
    Johnny Manziel’s record at Texas A&M: 20-6 and 68.9% completion rate

    Bottom line, Manziel won games and got the ball to his playmakers. As great an athlete as Lamar is, he didn’t translate that into team wins and wasn’t very good at getting the ball to his recievers. That might work in NCAA, but the NFL is a whole different league if you’re not accurate.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!