Polian changes his tune on Manziel, dramatically

Getty Images

Bill Polian has a shovel. And he won’t stop digging.

The Hall of Fame G.M. has become an unlikely hot-take Vesuvius this week, from his thoughts on what the Eagles should want for Nick Foles to Polian’s belief that former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson should play receiver at the next level.

Along the way, Polian has revisited his views on quarterback Johnny Manziel. Those familiar with the reaction to Polian’s Jackson-is-too-short theory are well aware that, on the first day of the 2014 draft, Polian argued that the Browns should take Manziel — who is three inches shorter than Jackson — with the fourth overall pick.

“Manziel has magic,” Polian said at the time.

Fast forward to Tuesday. Polian, who apparently hadn’t been reminded of the Manziel remarks that were dusted off the day before, bristled at comparisons between Manziel and 2018 prospect Baker Mayfield.

“Cleveland got what they deserved,” Polian said. “When people did their homework on Johnny Manziel, as everybody will on Baker Mayfield, they were well aware that Johnny had problems that might affect his playing in the National Football League. And Cleveland ignored it. So they got what they deserved.”

Maybe four years ago Polian meant to say “Manziel has magic mushrooms.”

Either way, the more Polian uses that shovel, the deeper Polian goes. Hall of Fame bust or not, no one in this day and age is insulated from criticism for saying stupid things.

Polian has provided a year’s worth of them in one week. And it’s only Wednesday.