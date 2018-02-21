Polian explains his Lamar Jackson-should-move-to-receiver take

Getty Images

When Kramer found himself driving a public bus after knocking out the man who had hijacked it, Kramer explained that he kept making all the stops because the passengers kept ringing the bell. As former NFL G.M. and ESPN analyst Bill Polian keeps ringing the bell on Lamar Jackson, we have no choice but to keep making all the stops.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio after taking plenty of heat for his position that Jackson should move from quarterback to receiver, Polian offered up an explanation for his conclusion.

” [H]e is so dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Polian said. “And even if he makes your squad as a quarterback who’s learning how to play in the National Football League and who’s learning the pro game –although he’s had really good coaching at the college level, that’s not an issue. You’re gonna want him dressed, number one, and you’re gonna probably have a wildcat package in there in order for him to use his running ability, which is rare. But when you do that you’re exposing him to injury, which would set him back in terms of his development as a quarterback, if he can ever develop as a quarterback.

“Secondly, the more you see him with the ball in his hands, the more you’re gonna say, ‘I gotta find more ways to get this guy the ball in his hands.’ What’s better for the team? Better for the team is more touches for Lamar Jackson. That translates to another position.”

Or maybe it translates to Jackson having the ball in his hands on every play, with the constant threat of Jackson running the ball opening up throwing lanes, especially if the run-pass option becomes the next big thing in the NFL.

Then Polian tried to put the bus in reverse.

“I was asked, ‘What would you advise him to do?'” Polian said. “‘Would you advise him to play quarterback or would you advise him to go to receiver right away?’ I said my advice to him would probably be to go to receiver right away because of the Terrelle Pryor experience. Terrelle Pryor was Lamar Jackson in a much bigger body, but with the same skill set basically. Having said all of that, my opinion is one opinion. If Lamar wants to play quarterback, God bless him. He’ll be drafted. I hope he does well. I hope he has a great career. But I guarantee you he’s gonna be on the field carrying the ball in some way shape or form. I hope his body can hold up for his sake. Nothing denigrating him in any way. I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a dynamic player. By all accounts he’s a great kid. I wish him nothing but the best.”

The best for Jackson, and the team that drafts him, will be to try to get him involved in the offense fully and completely. Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry led the league last year with 112 receptions, an average of seven times with the ball in his hands per game. Jackson, if he’s as dynamic as Polian believes, should have it in his hands 70 times per game.

Hopefully, that’s the last we’ll be writing about Polian and Lamar Jackson. Unless Polian keeps ringing the bell.