Report: Adam Vinatieri is staying with Colts another year

Getty Images

The league’s oldest player is staying put.

According to Bob Kravitz of WTHR, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is on the verge of signing a one-year deal to remain in Indianapolis, with a deal that could be finished as soon as tomorrow.

The 45-year-old Vinatieri said throughout last season he wanted to keep going, and that means a 13th season with the Colts after 10 with the Patriots.

He was 29-of-34 on field goals last year, and while that 85.3 percent mark is good for most kickers it was his lowest percentage since 2012. But he was 5-of-6 from 50 or beyond, proving he has plenty of life left in that old leg.