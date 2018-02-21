Report: Alshon Jeffery could miss preseason after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Alshon Jeffery‘s goal is to return for the 2018 regular-season opener after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Eagles receiver could miss the preseason, Les Bowen of philly.com reports.

The team, though, hasn’t ruled out Jeffery’s return this summer and hopes “all goes well” so he can get back sooner.

Jeffery underwent surgery on his right rotator cuff Wednesday morning after playing through the injury all season. He still made 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season despite injuring his shoulder in a July 30 practice. Jeffery added 12 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason, including a 34-yard score in the Super Bowl.

He signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in December after arriving on a one-year, free-agent deal last spring.