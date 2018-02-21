Report: Alshon Jeffery had rotator cuff surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had a hard time staying on the field in his last two years with the Bears, but didn’t miss any of the 19 games that the Eagles played during the 2017 regular season and playoffs.

It appears Jeffery pulled that off without being 100 percent healthy, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jeffery had surgery on Wednesday morning to repair a torn rotator cuff that he suffered during training camp.

Jeffery didn’t show signs of being affected by the shoulder issue. He caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season and added 12 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason, including an acrobatic grab in the end zone for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LII.

Jeffery came to Philly on a one-year deal as a free agent, but signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in December to ensure that he’ll be back for their title defense once he’s recovered from his trip to the operating room.

8 responses to “Report: Alshon Jeffery had rotator cuff surgery

  4. Alshon has been a stand-up guy on and off the field for Philly. I am glad he took a 1yr deal to come to Philly and is no signed for 4 more years. Though he is not a show stopping WR, he demands a top DB covering him and he has a wide catching range. We have needed that for a long time.

    More players will see that Philly is a destination with a great culture and team 1st atmosphere and want to come here to play. Look at Blount, he also is pushing hard to stick around.

  5. Having had a torn rotator cuff and being unable to even put dishes in the cupboards with that arm without intense pain, I can’t even imagine trying to play football with the injury. Jeffrey is either one very tough cookie or else the trainers pumped him full of Toradol on a regular basis. Either way (or both ways) I hope the surgery went well and that he manages a full recovery (which is not a piece of cake to do, either).

  8. Had the shoulder injury all year, since Tcamp. Surely managed it with shots as it’s a very likely injury to be diagnosed as something that is done and cant get worse from playing. Though im sure lifting the lombardi was taxing on him!!! (fireworks and comfetti and fun and glee!)

