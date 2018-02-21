Report: Alshon Jeffery had rotator cuff surgery

Getty Images

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had a hard time staying on the field in his last two years with the Bears, but didn’t miss any of the 19 games that the Eagles played during the 2017 regular season and playoffs.

It appears Jeffery pulled that off without being 100 percent healthy, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jeffery had surgery on Wednesday morning to repair a torn rotator cuff that he suffered during training camp.

Jeffery didn’t show signs of being affected by the shoulder issue. He caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season and added 12 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason, including an acrobatic grab in the end zone for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LII.

Jeffery came to Philly on a one-year deal as a free agent, but signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in December to ensure that he’ll be back for their title defense once he’s recovered from his trip to the operating room.