Report: Broncos expected to shop Trevor Siemian

Getty Images

The Broncos haven’t been shy about discussing their desire to make moves at quarterback this offseason and their desires may go beyond just adding talent at the position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to make Trevor Siemian available in a trade. Siemian has started the majority of Denver’s games the last two seasons, but the fact that the Broncos are going into the offseason hellbent to find another quarterback tells you just about everything you need to know about how well he’s played.

With teams able to sift through a variety of quarterback options available in free agency and the draft, it’s hard to imagine anyone giving up too much for the chance to acquire a quarterback who struggled on the field and is coming off of left shoulder surgery. Given the Broncos’ need to thin the group of quarterbacks, however, a conditional late-round pick wouldn’t look so bad as the return on a player they clearly don’t want.

Getting even that in return may require some patience as teams wait for other things to play out before turning to a Plan B that includes Siemian.