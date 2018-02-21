Report: Jaguars unlikely to re-sign Aaron Colvin

Getty Images

The Jaguars probably would love to keep third cornerback Aaron Colvin.

Colvin was underrated and underappreciated outside Jacksonville for what he did as the team’s nickel corner. He made 44 tackles and five pass breakups last season in playing 67.6 percent of the defensive snaps and 23.92 percent of the special teams snaps.

But the Jaguars likely won’t have enough salary-cap space to re-sign Colvin, via Hays Carlyon of gridironnow.com. Colvin becomes a free agent next month and likely gets more money elsewhere as a starting cornerback.

Colvin, 26, has shown enough that, in a league starved for corners, he will find a good deal waiting for him.

The Jaguars have only $24 million in salary-cap space, per Carlyon, counting Blake Bortles‘ fifth-year option and not counting the money they soon will commit to Allen Robinson either with the franchise tag or a long-term deal.