Ryan Succop deal just the first of active kicker market

Getty Images

Graham Gano was doubtless happy for his friend.

But the Panthers kicker is also smart enough to know that tides tend to lift all boats.

Gano, a free agent, tweeted out his congratulations to Succop yesterday after the Titans gave him a five-year, $20 million contract which included a $3.5 million signing bonus.

That should only help his future earnings, as the 31-year-old Succop was probably the closest comparable in the market.

Gano, 30, was the league’s most accurate kicker on field goals last season, hitting 29-of-30. He missed three extra points, but coupled with his steady length on kickoffs (second in the league with 70 touchbacks), he’s a proven commodity at a time when a number of teams are a kicker away from the playoffs (cough, Chargers, cough).

Of course, there are plenty of options for teams looking for kickers this offseason, especially if they’re looking for an old one.

With Adam Vinatieri, Matt Bryant, and Sebastian Janikowski available, there are three 40-plus guys out there, along with the usual assortment of temps who get jobs in the NFL.