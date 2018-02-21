Ryan Succop deal just the first of active kicker market

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2018, 8:22 AM EST
Graham Gano was doubtless happy for his friend.

But the Panthers kicker is also smart enough to know that tides tend to lift all boats.

Gano, a free agent, tweeted out his congratulations to Succop yesterday after the Titans gave him a five-year, $20 million contract which included a $3.5 million signing bonus.

That should only help his future earnings, as the 31-year-old Succop was probably the closest comparable in the market.

Gano, 30, was the league’s most accurate kicker on field goals last season, hitting 29-of-30. He missed three extra points, but coupled with his steady length on kickoffs (second in the league with 70 touchbacks), he’s a proven commodity at a time when a number of teams are a kicker away from the playoffs (cough, Chargers, cough).

Of course, there are plenty of options for teams looking for kickers this offseason, especially if they’re looking for an old one.

With Adam Vinatieri, Matt Bryant, and Sebastian Janikowski available, there are three 40-plus guys out there, along with the usual assortment of temps who get jobs in the NFL.

3 responses to “Ryan Succop deal just the first of active kicker market

  1. Gano is not worth a mega big deal. He’s very inconsitent from year to year and that’s wht the Panthers drafted Harrison Butker. In hindsight I bet they would have kept Butker …awesome young kicker at a rookie salary. The Panthers should just let Gano go because once he gets a new fat contract he’ll probably just be a average kicker again.

  2. $4 million a year is not that much for a kicker. Steven Haushka was making slightly less than that when he kicked for Seattle. Phil Dawson was making a similar amount for the 49ers. Sea Bass was also one of the best paid kickers before he was cut.

  3. Speaking of free agent kickers, any news on Blair Walsh?

    Its pretty sad when your team is so cash strapped that they can’t even cut a horrible kicker cuz they can’t even afford a guy on a minimum contract.

