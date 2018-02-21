Saints owner Tom Benson hospitalized with flu symptoms

Getty Images

Saints owner Tom Benson has been hospitalized in New Orleans after feeling ill recently, the team announced today.

“Tom Benson was recently admitted to Ochsner Medical Center. He is currently being treated for flu symptoms and is resting comfortably,” the team said in a statement. “Mr. Benson, who turned 90 in July, has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and is receiving the standard, excellent and world-class care that all patients who enter Ochsner Medical Center receive. Mrs. Benson requests and sincerely appreciates your thoughts and prayers.”

Benson was born in New Orleans and purchased the Saints in 1985, in part because there was talk locally that they could be sold to investors looking to move the team to Jacksonville. He’s a well-liked figure in his hometown for his work with the Saints and the city’s other pro sports team, the NBA’s Pelicans, which Benson also owns.