Stephen Nicholas lands job on Buccaneers staff

Getty Images

Stephen Nicholas found himself facing the Buccaneers often during his seven years as a linebacker with the Falcons, but now he’ll be on the other side of the NFC South rivalry.

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that Nicholas has been hired as the team’s defensive quality control coach. Dave Borgonzi spent the previous four years in that job before moving on to become the Colts’ linebackers coach this offseason.

Nicholas has been in the same job at USF, where he went to college, for the last three years and worked with the Bucs last spring as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Nicholas had 378 tackles, eight sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions in 101 games for the Falcons between 2007 and 2013.