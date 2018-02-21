Vikings send Super Bowl gift to charitable Eagles fans

Getty Images

After the NFC Championship Game, we shared news about Eagles donating to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s foundation as a way of apologizing for bad behavior by other fans before, during and after the game.

Some Eagles fans also donated to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and some of them got a Super Bowl-related gift from the team as a result. Vikings spokesman Jeff Anderson said the team usually just sends notes to donors, but decided to fill jars with the confetti that fell on the Eagles as they celebrated their Super Bowl win at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this month and send them to about 24 fans who contributed to the foundation.

“We just felt it would be a nice gesture to some classy fans,” Anderson said, via ESPN.com.

The team thanked the fans for their “positive attitude and sportsmanship” and those traits paid off in a memento from the biggest win in team history.