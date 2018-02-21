Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders next

Getty Images

The Vontae Davis World Tour had an overnight stop and didn’t have to get on another plane.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the free agent cornerback is visiting the Raiders today.

He met with the 49ers yesterday, so doing the Bay Area double makes sense from a logistical standpoint.

The Raiders have a positional need there after cutting David Amerson, and the 29-year-old Davis could certainly help. He only played five games last year and is recovering from core muscle surgery.

He’s also visited the Browns and the Bills so far this offseason, clearly creating the impression he’s not taking the first offer.