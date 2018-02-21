Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills WR Jordan Matthews just married soccer player Cheyna Williams.

Dolphins C Mike Pouncey is hoping WR Jarvis Landry stays in Miami.

And the Jets may be disappointed if Landry stays in Miami.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ roster heading into free agency.

The Ravens won’t use the franchise tag.

Will Jeff Driskel be Andy Dalton‘s backup in 2018?

In Cleveland, they’re debating whether Baker Mayfield is similar to Johnny Manziel.

The Steelers may wait before tagging RB Le'Veon Bell.

The Texans think they’ll be fine at linebacker without Brian Cushing.

Colts QB Andrew Luck described the Josh McDaniels situation as “odd.”

Marcedes Lewis will be back with the Jaguars, but that doesn’t mean the won’t add a pass-catching tight end.

The Titans gave K Ryan Succop a big contract extension even though he went just 2-for-5 on field goals of 50 yards or longer.

Will the Broncos draft a wide receiver?

A lot of Chiefs fans won’t be happy if they trade CB Marcus Peters.

Here’s a look at the state of the Chargers’ defensive line.

Georgia LB Roquan Smith is a popular pick of the Raiders in mock drafts.

After getting universally praised in 2016, the Cowboys’ offensive line is taking some criticism for its performance in 2017.

Giants DT Damon Harrison says Odell Beckham is not a problem.

Former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy thought Duce Staley should have been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at Washington’s weight room.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen was one of the team’s most valuable contributors on special teams.

Will the Lions put the franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah?

Will the Packers trade for another first-round pick?

In Minnesota, more than half a million dollars was spent on fake Super Bowl items.

Elana Meyers Taylor, a driver for the Olympic bobsled team, is the daughter of former Falcons RB Eddie Meyers.

The Panthers like their depth on the offensive line.

The Saints made big strides on the offensive line in 2017.

Here’s a look back at Doug Martin‘s up-and-down tenure in Tampa.

Can the Cardinals get their quarterback with the 15th overall pick in the draft?

Even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have plenty of cap space to attract more free agents.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ outside linebackers.

Should the Seahawks try to trade Earl Thomas?