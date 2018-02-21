What’s Miami’s plan for Jarvis Landry?

Getty Images

As the dust settles on the Dolphins’ decision to apply the franchise tag to receiver Jarvis Landry, the move continues to raise plenty of questions.

Armando Salguro of the Miami Herald, who attributes the move either to “amazing chess or amateur checkers,” points out that the Dolphins previously balked at Landry’s request of a four-year, $58 million contract. So the Dolphins said no to an average of $14.5 million, but they’ve now said yes to offering him $16.2 million for one season.

There’s only one way that it makes sense. And even the example that appears below doesn’t make complete sense.

The Dolphins could have said to Landry’s agent, “We can’t pay $58 million over four years, but if we can find someone who will, would you work with us on a trade?” Then, if the Dolphins can find a trade partner who’d pay that amount to Landry — and who would compensate the Dolphins with a pick or a player — Landry would sign the tender, the trade would happen, and the four-year deal would be signed.

The scenario doesn’t make complete sense because there’s really nothing in it for Landry. If a team would give him $58 million over four years as part of a trade, that team would pay even more if he could be had without a trade. Unless the Dolphins have agreed to rescind the tender if they can’t work out an acceptable deal next week at the Scouting Combine, there’s no reason for Landry to go along with it. (Even then, Landry should be rooting for the removal of the tender.)

Regardless, Landry now has a $16.2 million bird in the hand. It should take a lot to get him to give that up, especially since he’d get a 20-percent raise or a shot at the open market next year.

It definitely should take more than a deal worth $14.5 million per year.