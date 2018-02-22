Adam Vinatieri, Colts reach agreement on one-year deal

Getty Images

Wednesday brought word that the Colts were on the verge of an agreement with kicker Adam Vinatieri on a one-year deal that would keep the veteran in Indianapolis.

Thursday brings word that the deal is done. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report Vinatieri has agreed to a contract for a 13th season in Indianapolis and a 23rd season in the NFL.

Vinatieri’s return puts him in position to become the NFL’s all-time leader in points scored and field goals. He trails Morten Andersen in both categories and another healthy year will add further polish to his case to join Andersen in the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he finally calls it a career.

The return also puts Vinatieri in position to share the locker room with rookies who weren’t born when he began his playing career with the Patriots in 1996, which is something few players have been able to do during the course of their careers.